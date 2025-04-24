India will identify, track, punish every terrorist and their backers, PM Modi says after Kashmir attack

April 24, 2025   04:17 pm

India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, two days after 26 men were killed in an attack on tourists by suspected militants in the Himalayan territory of Kashmir.

The attackers and their backers will be punished “beyond their imagination”, Modi told a public meeting in the eastern state of Bihar.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies 

