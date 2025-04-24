Ex-CCD director Neville Silva surrender to Matara court

Former Director of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Neville Silva, has surrendered to the Matara Magistrate’s Court today (24).

Accordingly, the former CCD Director has surrendered to the court in connection with the shooting incident that occurred on December 31, 2023, in front of the W15 Hotel in the Pelena area of Weligama, Matara.

The Matara Magistrate’s Court had previously issued arrest warrants for eight police officers, including former officers of the CCD and suspended Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon, naming them as suspects in the case.

Former CCD Director ASP Neville Silva is the ninth suspect in the case.