India suspends Pakistani visas following Pahalgam attack

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India on Thursday said all existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from April 27. The decision was taken in view of its retaliatory measures against Islamabad in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a decisive response to the Pahalgam terror massacre, the Ministry of External Affairs announced the immediate suspension of all Indian visas for Pakistani nationals, as ratified by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

Effective April 27, 2025, every valid visa held by Pakistani citizens is revoked. Medical visas remain valid only until April 29, while SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) permits for Pakistanis are cancelled with 48 hour notice to exit India.

Concurrently, the Attari Integrated Check Post will close immediately; those currently crossing may return via Attari before May 1.

The MEA also “strongly advises” Indian travelers to defer Pakistan visits and urges any Indians presently in Pakistan to return at the earliest. These measures accompany the CCS’s decision to suspend the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty until Pakistan unequivocally renounces support for cross border terrorism.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized India’s unwavering pursuit of terror sponsors, referencing the recent extradition of Tahawwur Rana as evidence of “unrelenting” resolve. The CCS condemned the Pahalgam atrocity—where 26 tourists, including 25 Indians and one Nepali, were slain—and vowed to deliver justice to perpetrators and their backers alike.

This slate of actions underscores India’s stern message: any act or support of terror will be met with swift diplomatic, legal, and security countermeasures.

