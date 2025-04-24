President offers condolences at Vatican Embassy on passing of Pope Francis

April 24, 2025   07:10 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake paid a visit to the Vatican Embassy this afternoon (24) to extend his condolences on the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Upon his arrival, the President was warmly received by Most Reverend Archbishop Brian N. Udaigwe, the Apostolic Nuncio of the Vatican to Sri Lanka.

Following a brief discussion with Archbishop Udaigwe, President Dissanayake signed the book of condolence, conveying, on behalf of the Government and the people of Sri Lanka, heartfelt sympathies to the global Christian community on the demise of His Holiness Pope Francis, the PMD said.

