IMF hopes to agree soon on next program review with Sri Lanka, official says

April 24, 2025   09:04 pm

The International Monetary Fund hopes to have an agreement soon on the next review of its program with Sri Lanka, Krishna Srinivasan, the director of the global lender’s Asia and Pacific Department, said on Thursday.

“The program with Sri Lanka has led to a significant amount of macro stability, which led to higher growth and moderating inflation,” Srinivasan said in a press conference during the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington.

“The time is right for Sri Lanka to embark on broader structural reforms that will promote private investment and growth,” he said.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies

