Trump tells Putin to STOP after Russian attack kills 12 in Kyiv

Russia pounded Kyiv with missiles and drones overnight, killing at least 12 people in the biggest attack on the Ukrainian capital this year and drawing a rare rebuke from Donald Trump who told Vladimir Putin: “Vladimir, STOP!”

The attack, which the U.S. president said was “not necessary” and “very bad timing” as he pushes for peace, also wounded 90 people, smashed buildings and set off fires, Ukrainian officials said. Rescuers were still recovering bodies from the rubble over 12 hours later.

The attack comes at a critical moment in Russia’s war in Ukraine, which began with Moscow’s full-scale invasion in 2022. Both Kyiv and Moscow are trying to show Trump they are making progress towards his goal of a rapid peace deal.

“I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!” Trump said on Truth Social, referring to the Russian president.

The White House has threatened to abandon its efforts if no progress is made soon. Trump upbraided Zelenskiy on Wednesday over a comment in which the Ukrainian repeated that Kyiv would not recognise Russia’s occupation of Crimea.

Trump has used a markedly more gentle tone in his statements about Putin than with Zelenskiy, whom he at one point referred to as a “dictator”. Trump’s special envoy is expected to meet Putin on Friday for more talks, a U.S. official has said.

Zelenskiy said on Thursday he believed that a document with proposals that emerged from Wednesday’s talks between Ukrainian and Western officials in London was now on Trump’s table.

“...I believe that today, this format, this document, is on President Trump’s desk,” Zelenskiy told a press conference in South Africa.

“Anything that contradicts our values or our constitution cannot be included in any agreement.”

Source: Reuters

--Agencies