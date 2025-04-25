Indian Army retaliates after firing by Pakistan along LoC days after Pahalgam terror attack

Firing was reported from multiple Pakistani posts along the Line of Control by the Pakistan Army throughout the night.

The exchange of fire across the LoC comes ahead of Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s scheduled visit to Jammu and Kashmir to assess the security situation in the region in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to Army officials, small arms firing was initiated by the Pakistan Army at some places on the Line of Control. However, no casualties have been reported. “Small arms firing at some places on the Line of Control were initiated by the Pakistan Army; effectively responded to by the Indian Army. No casualties. Further details are being ascertained,” ANI reported quoting the Army.

The development comes as tension simmers between Pakistan and India in the wake of gruesome terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday. As many as 26 persons including 24 tourists were killed in the attack. According to the Centre, the tourists were taken to the spot without the permission of local police.

Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi will visit Srinagar and Udhampur later today. The Indian Army chief will meet senior commanders deployed in the region and officials from other security agencies and review the security situation in the region. The Army chief will also assess attempts by the Pakistan Army to violate LoC. General Dwivedi will conduct a meeting with 15 corps deployed in the region.

India has vowed ‘clear’ retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack and has asserted that guilty won’t be spared. During a programme in Bihar on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “India will identify, track and punish every terrorist, their handlers and their backers. Terrorism will not go unpunished.”

Source: The Week

--Agencies