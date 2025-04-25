President calls on Asgiri and Malwathu Chief Prelates to discuss Siri Dalada Vandanawa

President calls on Asgiri and Malwathu Chief Prelates to discuss Siri Dalada Vandanawa

April 25, 2025   02:08 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake visited the Chief Prelates of the Malwathu and Asgiri Chapters of the Siyam Nikaya today (25) and received their blessings, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The President first visited the Malwathu Maha Viharaya and held discussions with the Most Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Nayaka Thera, Chief Prelate of the Malwathu Chapter, regarding the “Siri Dalada Wandanawa” and related matters.

Thereafter, President Dissanayake proceeded to the Asgiri Maha Viharaya and engaged in a brief discussion with the Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Nayaka Thera, the Chief Prelate of the Asgiri Chapter.

The President also met with the Venerable Urulewatte Dhammarakkhitha Thera, Asgiri Vihara Senior Karaka Sangha Sabhika, in charge of ‘Theva’ (Daily Services) of the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic, the PMD said.

‘Diyawadana Nilame’ of the Sri Dalada Maligawa Pradeep Nilanga Dela and Acting Inspector General of Police, Priyantha Weerasooriya, were also present during these visits.

--PMD--

