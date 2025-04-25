Weather advisory issued for severe lightning

April 25, 2025   03:24 pm

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Eastern, Uva, Central, Northern and North-central provinces and in Hambantota district, the Department of Meteorology warns.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, it added.

Therefore, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

The Met Department urged the public to seek shelter, preferably indoors, to avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during thunderstorms.

The public has also been advised not to use wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms.

