Top LeT commander Altaf Lalli gunned down by Indian security forces

A Lashkar-e-Taliba (LeT) associate, identified as Altaf Lalli, was eliminated by Indian security forces in an ongoing operation in Bandipora district, Jammu and Kashmir, officials confirmed on Friday.

During the exchange of fire in the Kulnar area of Ajas, two police personnel sustained gunshot injuries. They were immediately transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment, and their condition is reported to be stable.

The operation commenced after security forces received specific intelligence about terrorist presence in the area, which led to the subsequent confrontation.

“On 25 Apr 2025, based on specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice in general area Kolnar Ajas, Bandipora. Contact was established and firefight ensued. Operation is in progress.” Chinar Corps of the Indian Army wrote on X.

The Indian Army is on a high alert, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists following the attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 people were killed.

The attack took place in Baisaran Valley, a popular tourist spot near Pahalgam, where a group of visitors had arrived earlier on Tuesday.

This is considered the most devastating terrorist incident since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019. According to survivors, 6 foreign terrorists dressed in Army fatigues, identified their victims by faith, asking them to tell their names and recite Islamic verses before spraying bullets on them from close range.

Source: Times of India

