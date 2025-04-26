India, Pakistan exchange gunfire for 2nd day as ties plummet after attack

India, Pakistan exchange gunfire for 2nd day as ties plummet after attack

April 26, 2025   11:10 am

Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged gunfire for a second straight day on Saturday as ties plummeted between the two nuclear-armed neighbours after an attack on tourists blamed on Pakistani militants killed 26 in India’s Kashmir region.

The Indian Army said its troops responded to “unprovoked” small arms fire from multiple Pakistan Army posts that started around midnight on Friday along the 740-km (460-mile) de facto border separating the Indian and Pakistani areas of Kashmir.

The Indian Army said Pakistani troops had also opened up with sporadic fire around midnight on Thursday. No casualties were reported from the Indian side, it said.

There was no immediate comment from the Pakistani military.

Kashmir’s police have identified three suspects, including two Pakistani nationals, who carried out the April 22 attack. Pakistan has denied any involvement and its defence minister has said an international investigation was needed into the attack.

After the attack, India and Pakistan unleashed a raft of measures against each other, with Pakistan closing its airspace to Indian airlines, and India suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty that regulates water-sharing from the Indus River and its tributaries.

India and Pakistan have a decades-old ceasefire agreement over the disputed region of Kashmir but their troops still exchange gunfire sporadically. The two nations both claim Kashmir and have fought two of their three wars over it.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

AG directed to file contempt charges against Deshabandu Tennakoon (English)

AG directed to file contempt charges against Deshabandu Tennakoon (English)

Ex-President Ranil to appear before Bribery Commission on Monday (English)

Ex-President Ranil to appear before Bribery Commission on Monday (English)

Sri Lanka and US agree to expedite bilateral trade agreement (English)

Sri Lanka and US agree to expedite bilateral trade agreement (English)

IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Sri Lanka on fourth review (English)

IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Sri Lanka on fourth review (English)

'Siri Dalada Vandanawa' to conclude on Sunday as planned (English)

'Siri Dalada Vandanawa' to conclude on Sunday as planned (English)

'This will be the year that the Treasury will receive its highest income' - President

'This will be the year that the Treasury will receive its highest income' - President

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm