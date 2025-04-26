The names of the students who have obtained the best results in the island at the 2024 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination from each stream have been released.

Accordingly, the island’s first in the Mathematics stream is Lesandu Ransara Kumarage of Bandaranayake College, Gampaha.

In the Biological Science stream, Sandithi Nimhari Hegodaarachchi of Maliyadeva Girls’ College, Kurunegala has secured the top ranked position.

In the Commerce stream, Amasha Dulari Perera of Visakha Vidyalaya, Colombo has obtained the best results in the island.