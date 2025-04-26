Islands best results of 2024 A/L exam

Islands best results of 2024 A/L exam

April 26, 2025   09:05 pm

The names of the students who have obtained the best results in the island at the 2024 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination from each stream have been released. 

Accordingly, the island’s first in the Mathematics stream is Lesandu Ransara Kumarage of Bandaranayake College, Gampaha.

In the Biological Science stream, Sandithi Nimhari Hegodaarachchi of Maliyadeva Girls’ College, Kurunegala has secured the top ranked position.

In the Commerce stream, Amasha Dulari Perera of Visakha Vidyalaya, Colombo has obtained the best results in the island.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

AG directed to file contempt charges against Deshabandu Tennakoon (English)

AG directed to file contempt charges against Deshabandu Tennakoon (English)

Ex-President Ranil to appear before Bribery Commission on Monday (English)

Ex-President Ranil to appear before Bribery Commission on Monday (English)

Sri Lanka and US agree to expedite bilateral trade agreement (English)

Sri Lanka and US agree to expedite bilateral trade agreement (English)

IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Sri Lanka on fourth review (English)

IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Sri Lanka on fourth review (English)

'Siri Dalada Vandanawa' to conclude on Sunday as planned (English)

'Siri Dalada Vandanawa' to conclude on Sunday as planned (English)

'This will be the year that the Treasury will receive its highest income' - President

'This will be the year that the Treasury will receive its highest income' - President