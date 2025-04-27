CBSL Governor and Treasury Secretary represent Sri Lanka at GSDR

The Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe and Secretary to the Treasury, Mr. K. M. M. Siriwardana represented Sri Lanka at the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable (GSDR) held in Washington, D.C., on 23 April 2025.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG), the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) said in a statement.

Established in February 2023, the GSDR brings together debtor countries and creditors to foster a common understanding of debt-related challenges and solutions.

The GSDR is co-chaired by the IMF, World Bank, and the G20 Presidency. Apart from bringing together diverse debt-related stakeholders, the GSDR’s achievements include the recently introduced Sovereign Debt Restructuring Playbook for Country Authorities.

“Governor Weerasinghe, who has been an active participant in GSDR discussions since its inception, shared Sri Lanka’s experiences in debt restructuring during the session,” the statement said.

He also highlighted the crucial role of sovereign rating agencies in ensuring that countries in debt distress can exit default status smoothly upon successful completion of debt restructuring efforts, it added.