CBSL Governor and Treasury Secretary represent Sri Lanka at GSDR

CBSL Governor and Treasury Secretary represent Sri Lanka at GSDR

April 26, 2025   10:45 pm

The Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe and Secretary to the Treasury, Mr. K. M. M. Siriwardana represented Sri Lanka at the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable (GSDR) held in Washington, D.C., on 23 April 2025. 

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG), the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) said in a statement.

Established in February 2023, the GSDR brings together debtor countries and creditors to foster a common understanding of debt-related challenges and solutions. 

The GSDR is co-chaired by the IMF, World Bank, and the G20 Presidency. Apart from bringing together diverse debt-related stakeholders, the GSDR’s achievements include the recently introduced Sovereign Debt Restructuring Playbook for Country Authorities.

“Governor Weerasinghe, who has been an active participant in GSDR discussions since its inception, shared Sri Lanka’s experiences in debt restructuring during the session,” the statement said.

He also highlighted the crucial role of sovereign rating agencies in ensuring that countries in debt distress can exit default status smoothly upon successful completion of debt restructuring efforts, it added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

24 schools closed due to ''Siri Dalada Vandanawa'' to reopen on Monday (English)

24 schools closed due to ''Siri Dalada Vandanawa'' to reopen on Monday (English)

24 schools closed due to ''Siri Dalada Vandanawa'' to reopen on Monday (English)

'We will launch ground-level Defence Committees at LG councils'  Sajith (English)

'We will launch ground-level Defence Committees at LG councils'  Sajith (English)

'We invite Tamil diaspora community to commence investments in Sri Lanka'  President (English)

'We invite Tamil diaspora community to commence investments in Sri Lanka'  President (English)

Pope Francis laid to rest following funeral service attended by 250,000 (English)

Pope Francis laid to rest following funeral service attended by 250,000 (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

AG directed to file contempt charges against Deshabandu Tennakoon (English)

AG directed to file contempt charges against Deshabandu Tennakoon (English)

Ex-President Ranil to appear before Bribery Commission on Monday (English)

Ex-President Ranil to appear before Bribery Commission on Monday (English)