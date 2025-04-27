Veteran singer Saman De Silva passes away

Veteran singer Saman De Silva passes away

April 27, 2025   07:08 am

Veteran singer Saman De Silva, a renowned and popular Baila artist, has passed away, family sources confirmed.

Saman De Silva was widely celebrated for his contribution to Baila music. 

Among his popular songs are ‘Niyare Piya Nagala’, ‘Punchi Kurulu Kuduwe’, ‘Suroopi Viroopi’ (Epa Epa Rewatenu), ‘Santhosa Wenna Preethi Wenna’, ‘Thana Nilla Dige’, and ‘Pura Handa Neguna’, all of which remain favorites among audiences.

Throughout his musical career, Saman De Silva travelled extensively, performing in many countries around the world.

He was an alumnus of Nalanda College, Colombo.

