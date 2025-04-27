Heavy showers above 100mm expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department states that the Intertropical Convergence Zone (where winds from the Northern and Southern Hemispheres converge) is currently affecting the island’s weather.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in most parts of the island during the afternoon or night.

Several spells of showers may occur in the Western Province and in the Puttalam, Mannar, Jaffna, Galle, and Matara districts during the morning, the Met. Department said.

Heavy rainfall of about 100 mm is likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, Eastern, and North-Central provinces, as well as in the Vavuniya, Mullaitivu, and Kurunegala districts.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can also be expected at some places in the Central and Uva provinces during the morning, it added.