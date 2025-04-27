Clean Sri Lanka program continues in Kandy alongside Siri Dalada Wandanawa

April 27, 2025   09:18 am

As part of the “Clean Sri Lanka” program held in conjunction with ‘the Siri Dalada Wandanawa’ special exposition in Kandy, an initiative focused on the proper disposal of waste was carried out on Saturday (26) for the ninth consecutive day.

The program centred around the main access roads leading to the Temple of Tooth Relic and surrounding areas, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Officials from the Clean Sri Lanka Secretariat, along with several volunteer groups comprising both youth and adults, actively participated in this effort, it added.

The program, organized with the aim of fostering a positive attitude among the public towards proper waste disposal, received strong public support and was successfully implemented, according to the statement.
 
Similar activities have been conducted around the historic Sri Dalada Maligawa premises following the commencement of the ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’ special exposition.

Meanwhile, the special exposition which drew a large number of devotees to Kandy during the past nine days will draw to a close this evening.
 
-PMD-

