Number of people dead after car driven into crowd in Canada, police say

April 27, 2025   11:32 am

A “number of people have been killed” after a car was driven into a crowd in the Canadian city of Vancouver, local police have said.

Vancouver Police said “multiple others” were injured during an incident at a street festival on Saturday evening.

The force said the driver is in custody.

It is not yet known how many people have been killed.

In a post on X, police said “a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser” shortly after 20:00 local time on Saturday (03:00 GMT Sunday).

“We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds,” a statement continued.

Local media reported that a group of pedestrians was hit by a car during the annual Lapu Lapu festival, which celebrates Filipino culture.

Unverified footage on social media showed a number of police cars, ambulances and fire engines at the scene, with injured people lying on the ground.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said in a statement on X that he was “shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific incident at today’s Lapu Lapu Day event”.

He continued: “Our thoughts are with all those affected and with Vancouver’s Filipino community during this incredibly difficult time.”

Source: BBC
--Agencies 

