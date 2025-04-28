Devotees, residents & volunteers join hands to clean Kandy City

The historic city of Kandy was thoroughly cleansed with the collective efforts of devotees visiting the “Siri Dalada Vandanawa” special exposition, alongside residents and volunteers from the area, as part of the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ programme, the President’s Media Division said.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Clean Sri Lanka Secretariat, saw the active participation of several volunteer groups comprising both the youth and adults, as well as officials from the organization, the PMD added.

Under this campaign, the entirety of Kandy city has been successfully sanitised, reinforcing the importance of proper waste disposal and fostering a positive shift in public attitudes towards cleanliness. The programme’s success was made possible by the unwavering support of the local community.

This effort follows a series of similar drives conducted in recent days, centred around the historic Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic, coinciding with the sacred Siri Dalada Vandanawa exposition, according to the PMD.