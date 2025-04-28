Devotees, residents & volunteers join hands to clean Kandy City

Devotees, residents & volunteers join hands to clean Kandy City

April 28, 2025   09:16 am

The historic city of Kandy was thoroughly cleansed with the collective efforts of devotees visiting the “Siri Dalada Vandanawa” special exposition, alongside residents and volunteers from the area, as part of the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ programme, the President’s Media Division said. 

The initiative, spearheaded by the Clean Sri Lanka Secretariat, saw the active participation of several volunteer groups comprising both the youth and adults, as well as officials from the organization, the PMD added. 

Under this campaign, the entirety of Kandy city has been successfully sanitised, reinforcing the importance of proper waste disposal and fostering a positive shift in public attitudes towards cleanliness. The programme’s success was made possible by the unwavering support of the local community.

This effort follows a series of similar drives conducted in recent days, centred around the historic Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic, coinciding with the sacred Siri Dalada Vandanawa exposition, according to the PMD. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

''I challenge govt to imprison ex-President Ranil at least for an hour''  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

''I challenge govt to imprison ex-President Ranil at least for an hour''  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

''I challenge govt to imprison ex-President Ranil at least for an hour''  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Manusath Derana' launches cleaning program in Kandy (English)

'Manusath Derana' launches cleaning program in Kandy (English)

A/L Exam: 9,400 students obtain 3 As, 29,000 failed in all subjects (English)

A/L Exam: 9,400 students obtain 3 As, 29,000 failed in all subjects (English)

Historic exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic draws to a conclusion (English)

Historic exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic draws to a conclusion (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

24 schools closed due to ''Siri Dalada Vandanawa'' to reopen on Monday (English)

24 schools closed due to ''Siri Dalada Vandanawa'' to reopen on Monday (English)

'We will launch ground-level Defence Committees at LG councils'  Sajith (English)

'We will launch ground-level Defence Committees at LG councils'  Sajith (English)