Heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

April 29, 2025   06:09 am

The Department of Meteorology says that the Intertropical Convergence Zone, where winds from the Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere converge, affects the island’s weather.

Accordingly, showers or thundershowers will occur at most places of the island during the afternoon or night, the Met. Department noted.

Showers may occur in Southern and Western provinces and Puttalam, Mannar and Jaffna districts in the morning too.

Heavy rainfall of about 100 mm are likely at some places in Central, Uva, Eastern and North-central provinces and in Vavuniya and Mullaittivu districts, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central and Uva provinces during the morning, according to the department.

