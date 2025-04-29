CBSL presents Financial Statements and Operations Report 2024 to President

The Financial Statements and Operations Report 2024 of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka has been officially handed over to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat today.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, presented the report to the President.

A copy of the report was also presented to the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Several senior officials from the Central Bank were present at the occasion, the PMD statement said.