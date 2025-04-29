22 people killed, 3 injured in restaurant fire in China

22 people killed, 3 injured in restaurant fire in China

April 29, 2025   03:18 pm

Chinese authorities say 22 people have been killed and 3 injured in a fire at restaurant in the northern city of Liaoning.

No word was given on the cause of the fire, which broke out shortly after noon, but images from the scene showed huge flames spurting from the windows and doors of the two- or three-story building.

Industrial accidents occur frequently in China, usually due to staff ignoring safety features.

Poorly maintained infrastructure, illegally stored chemicals and a lack of fire exits and fire retardant, often abetted by corruption, are often factors in such disasters.

If the fire began in the kitchen, it may be related to the traditional use of large open fires over which iron woks are used to braise dishes. Diners across China also enjoy a dish known simply as “hot pot” in which meat and vegetables are stewed over open flames.

Liaoyang, in Liaoning province, is part of China’s rust belt, a former industrial powerhouse that has fallen on hard times with considerable population outflow.

Source: AP
--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

1 in 5 tourist arrivals in April from India, new data reveals (English)

1 in 5 tourist arrivals in April from India, new data reveals (English)

Ex-President Ranil arrives at Bribery Commission (English)

Ex-President Ranil arrives at Bribery Commission (English)

Chief Prelates announce successful conclusion of historic Siri Dalada Wandanawa (English)

Chief Prelates announce successful conclusion of historic Siri Dalada Wandanawa (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.04.28

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.04.28

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

''I challenge govt to imprison ex-President Ranil at least for an hour''  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

''I challenge govt to imprison ex-President Ranil at least for an hour''  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Manusath Derana' launches cleaning program in Kandy (English)

'Manusath Derana' launches cleaning program in Kandy (English)