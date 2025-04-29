LPL franchises Colombo Strikers and Jaffna Kings terminated

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced that it has terminated the Lanka Premier League (LPL) franchise partnerships of the Colombo Strikers and Jaffna Kings.

Issuing a communiqué, SLC said that as the owner of the Lanka Premier League, together with The IPG Group, it has decided to terminate the contracts of the two franchises for the failure to fulfill their contractual obligations.

Accordingly, the IPG Group has formally communicated to SLC that the terminations have been affected due to the respective franchises’ failure to fulfill their contractual obligations as stipulated under the agreements entered into at the commencement of their participation in the league.

Following the decision, the forthcoming edition of the Lanka Premier League will feature franchises representing Colombo and Jaffna under new ownership.

Sri Lanka Cricket said the IPG Group and SLC remain committed to upholding the integrity, standards, and success of the Lanka Premier League and look forward to an exciting upcoming season with renewed participation.