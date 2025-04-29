LPL franchises Colombo Strikers and Jaffna Kings terminated

LPL franchises Colombo Strikers and Jaffna Kings terminated

April 29, 2025   03:58 pm

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced that it has terminated the Lanka Premier League (LPL) franchise partnerships of the Colombo Strikers and Jaffna Kings.

Issuing a communiqué, SLC said that as the owner of the Lanka Premier League, together with The IPG Group, it has decided to terminate the contracts of the two franchises for the failure to fulfill their contractual obligations.

Accordingly, the IPG Group has formally communicated to SLC that the terminations have been affected due to the respective franchises’ failure to fulfill their contractual obligations as stipulated under the agreements entered into at the commencement of their participation in the league.

Following the decision, the forthcoming edition of the Lanka Premier League will feature franchises representing Colombo and Jaffna under new ownership.

Sri Lanka Cricket said the IPG Group and SLC remain committed to upholding the integrity, standards, and success of the Lanka Premier League and look forward to an exciting upcoming season with renewed participation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

1 in 5 tourist arrivals in April from India, new data reveals (English)

1 in 5 tourist arrivals in April from India, new data reveals (English)

Ex-President Ranil arrives at Bribery Commission (English)

Ex-President Ranil arrives at Bribery Commission (English)

Chief Prelates announce successful conclusion of historic Siri Dalada Wandanawa (English)

Chief Prelates announce successful conclusion of historic Siri Dalada Wandanawa (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.04.28

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.04.28

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

''I challenge govt to imprison ex-President Ranil at least for an hour''  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

''I challenge govt to imprison ex-President Ranil at least for an hour''  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Manusath Derana' launches cleaning program in Kandy (English)

'Manusath Derana' launches cleaning program in Kandy (English)