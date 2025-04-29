PM Harini shouldve met US Vice President Vance to discuss tariffs  Ranil

April 29, 2025   04:11 pm

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya should have sought a meeting with the Vice President of the United States, J.D. Vance, who was in India recently to discuss the reciprocal tariffs announced by President Donald Trump, former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has asserted.

According to Wickremesinghe, Prime Minister Amarasuriya should have sought the intervention of the Indian government to set up at least a one-hour meeting with Vice President Vance while in India.

Speaking during an event in Colombo today (29), the former President said the latest tariffs imposed by US President Trump will have a major bearing on local companies and therefore the government should take all possible steps to minimise the adverse impact.

The former President said, according to certain claims, India and Sri Lanka are the only countries to have presented proposals to the US Special Trade Representative regarding the new US tariffs.

Former President Wickremesinghe noted that there is a distinct difference between Sri Lanka and India, as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was able to bring US Vice President Vance down to his country for a four-day visit to offer a set of proposals regarding the revision of new tariffs.

The former President highlighted that Indian Prime Minister Modi had previously indicated that he is willing to support Sri Lanka and local companies, and therefore the government should act proactively in the matter.

Wickremesinghe, while recalling how US President Donald Trump contacted him and offered help following the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, said through diplomatic channels, the present government should be able to minimise the impact the new tariffs will have on local companies.

