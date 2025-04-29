One of the worlds largest container ships arrives at Colombo Port

One of the worlds largest container ships arrives at Colombo Port

April 29, 2025   05:10 pm

One of the world’s largest container ships, MSC MARIELLA, has arrived at the East Container Terminal of the Colombo Harbour for operational activities, marking a significant milestone in Sri Lanka’s maritime history.

According to the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA), this vessel can now be recognized as the largest container ship ever to arrive at a Sri Lankan port.

The SLPA also noted that the arrival of MSC MARIELLA affirms the capability of the Colombo harbour to handle some of the largest container vessels in the world, reinforcing its status as a major central port in the Indian Ocean region.

Built in 2023, MSC MARIELLA is 399.9 meters long and 61.3 meters wide, with a gross weight of 240,739 tons and a container capacity of 24,244 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units).

This visit to the East Container Terminal, operated by the Sri Lanka Ports Authority, confirms the terminal’s capacity to handle ultra-large container ships.

Currently, the terminal is equipped with advanced Ship-to-Shore (STS) gantry cranes, which enable efficient and safe container operations, the SLPA noted. 

This achievement once again reaffirms the SLPA’s strength and commitment toward developing modern infrastructure, the Ports Authority said in a statement.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

1 in 5 tourist arrivals in April from India, new data reveals (English)

1 in 5 tourist arrivals in April from India, new data reveals (English)

Ex-President Ranil arrives at Bribery Commission (English)

Ex-President Ranil arrives at Bribery Commission (English)

Chief Prelates announce successful conclusion of historic Siri Dalada Wandanawa (English)

Chief Prelates announce successful conclusion of historic Siri Dalada Wandanawa (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.04.28

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.04.28

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

''I challenge govt to imprison ex-President Ranil at least for an hour''  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

''I challenge govt to imprison ex-President Ranil at least for an hour''  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Manusath Derana' launches cleaning program in Kandy (English)

'Manusath Derana' launches cleaning program in Kandy (English)