Govt. holds special discussion on pensioners salary disparities

A special discussion was held today (April 29) between the National Organisation for the Protection of Retirees’ Rights and the Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, along with Deputy Minister of Labor Mahinda Jayasinghe.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Finance, focused on addressing the salary disparities faced by pensioners.

Key topics discussed included the revision of pensions in line with recent salary increases for public servants, the curbing of pension benefits since 2015, and the longstanding salary disparities faced by teacher principals as highlighted in the recommendations of the 1997 B.C. Perera Commission.

Deputy Minister of Labor Mahinda Jayasinghe described the discussion as highly productive and assured that the government would take urgent action to address the issue affecting more than 700,000 pensioners across the country.

It was agreed to reconvene on May 1 for a follow-up discussion. Representatives from the Ministry of Public Administration, the Ministry of Finance, and the Department of Pensions are also expected to participate in the next meeting.