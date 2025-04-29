Govt. holds special discussion on pensioners salary disparities

Govt. holds special discussion on pensioners salary disparities

April 29, 2025   09:19 pm

A special discussion was held today (April 29) between the National Organisation for the Protection of Retirees’ Rights and the Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, along with Deputy Minister of Labor Mahinda Jayasinghe.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Finance, focused on addressing the salary disparities faced by pensioners.

Key topics discussed included the revision of pensions in line with recent salary increases for public servants, the curbing of pension benefits since 2015, and the longstanding salary disparities faced by teacher principals as highlighted in the recommendations of the 1997 B.C. Perera Commission.

Deputy Minister of Labor Mahinda Jayasinghe described the discussion as highly productive and assured that the government would take urgent action to address the issue affecting more than 700,000 pensioners across the country.

It was agreed to reconvene on May 1 for a follow-up discussion. Representatives from the Ministry of Public Administration, the Ministry of Finance, and the Department of Pensions are also expected to participate in the next meeting.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

PM Harini shouldve met US Vice President Vance to discuss tariffs  Ranil (English)

PM Harini shouldve met US Vice President Vance to discuss tariffs  Ranil (English)

PM Harini shouldve met US Vice President Vance to discuss tariffs  Ranil (English)

President to leave for Vietnam on state visit on May 3 (English)

President to leave for Vietnam on state visit on May 3 (English)

Pardon for Royal Park murder convict: Maithripala pays Rs. 1 mn in compensation (English)

Pardon for Royal Park murder convict: Maithripala pays Rs. 1 mn in compensation (English)

2025 LG Election campaigning to end at midnight on 3 May (English)

2025 LG Election campaigning to end at midnight on 3 May (English)

2025 LG Polls: 32 candidates arrested for violating election laws

2025 LG Polls: 32 candidates arrested for violating election laws

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

1 in 5 tourist arrivals in April from India, new data reveals (English)

1 in 5 tourist arrivals in April from India, new data reveals (English)

Ex-President Ranil arrives at Bribery Commission (English)

Ex-President Ranil arrives at Bribery Commission (English)