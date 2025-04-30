Pakistan’s information minister Attaullah Tarar said on Wednesday that the country has credible intelligence that India intends to launch a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours.

This comes as tensions rise between the two nuclear-armed nations rise as India has said there were Pakistani elements to the attack that killed 26 men at a tourist spot in Indian Kashmir last week.

Since the attack, the nuclear-armed nations have unleashed a raft of measures against each other, with India putting the critical Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and Pakistan closing its airspace to Indian airlines.

“Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends to launch a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours using the Pahalgam incident as a false pretext,” Tarar said in a post on social media platform X.

“Any act of aggression will be met with a decisive response. India will be fully responsible for any serious consequences in the region,” he added.

India’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to pursue and punish the attackers.

Muslim-majority Kashmir is claimed in full by both Hindu-majority India and Islamic Pakistan. Each controls only part of it and have fought wars over the Himalayan region.

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told Reuters that a military incursion by India was imminent.

Pakistan was on high alert but would only use its nuclear weapons if “there is a direct threat to our existence,” Asif said in an interview at his office in Islamabad.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies