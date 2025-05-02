How to mark a valid ballot in LG Polls - EC explains

The Election Commission has issued guidelines on the proper procedure of marking ballots during the upcoming Local Government (LG) Elections, scheduled to be held on May 06, 2025.

Explaining the procedure to all voters eligible to cast ballots in the Local Authorities Election, Chairman of the Election Commission R.M.A.L. Ratnayake stated that each elector is entitled to one vote, meaning each elector will receive only one ballot paper.

The ballot papers issued to voters at polling stations will contain only the names and symbols of the contesting parties, along with the words “Independent Group,” and the identification number and symbols of Independent Groups. The name or numbers of candidates or wards will not appear on the ballot paper, the Election Commission Chairman noted.

Furthermore, he instructed all voters to cast their vote by only marking a cross (X) in the box provided to the right of the name and symbol of the party, or the number and symbol of the independent group. The voters can only mark one cross in front of the political party or independent group which he/she wishes to cast their vote.

The Election Commission Chairman further emphasized that voters must refrain from entering, drawing, or writing any mark other than the cross (X) on the ballot paper, as any other mark may be construed as an attempt to disclose the identity of the voter. He explained that such ballot papers will be considered as a rejected casting of vote.

Meanwhile, the eligible voters for the 2025 LG Elections are advised to carry one of ten accepted forms of identification to cast their vote.

Accordingly, the following documents verifying identify are acceptable:

1. National Identity Card (NIC)

2. Valid Passport

3. Valid Driving License

4. Public Service Retirement ID

5. Elders Identity Card

6. ID Cards provided to clergy

7. Confirmation letter of NIC information

8. Temporary ID card issued by the Election Commission for disabled persons

9. Temporary ID card issued by the Election Commission for others

10. Temporary driving license issued by the Department of Motor Traffic which carries a photograph of the individual

The absence of an official polling card would not hinder the voters from exercising their right to vote, if they are able to provide necessary identification documents upon arrival at the polling station.