Advisory issued for severe lightning

Advisory issued for severe lightning

May 2, 2025   02:09 pm

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur in several areas in the Central, Uva, Sabaragamuwa, and Eastern provinces, and in the Hambantota and Polonnaruwa districts today (02), the Department of Meteorology warns.

Meanwhile, temporary localized strong winds may also occur during thundershowers, it added.

Therefore, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by lightning activity.

The Met Department also urged the public to seek shelter—preferably indoors—and to avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations, and open water bodies during thunderstorms.

Additionally, the public is advised not to use wired telephones or electrical appliances connected to the mains during thunderstorms.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

May Day rallies of several parties underway (English)

May Day rallies of several parties underway (English)

May Day rallies of several parties underway (English)

'We hear the outcry of those who have lost their power' - President Dissanayake (English)

'We hear the outcry of those who have lost their power' - President Dissanayake (English)

Traditional role of 'laborer' should be erased through empowerment of entrepreneurial mindset - Dilith (English)

Traditional role of 'laborer' should be erased through empowerment of entrepreneurial mindset - Dilith (English)

'We didn't merely end the war, We also developed the country' - Namal Rajapaksa (English)

'We didn't merely end the war, We also developed the country' - Namal Rajapaksa (English)

More details revealed following Sabaragamuwa University student's death

More details revealed following Sabaragamuwa University student's death

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

IMF urges Sri Lanka to adopt cost-recovery electricity pricing (English)

IMF urges Sri Lanka to adopt cost-recovery electricity pricing (English)