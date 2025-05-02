CID probes alleged death threats to Deshabandu Tennakoon

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has informed the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court that an investigation has been launched into alleged death threats against suspended Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon from underworld elements.

Accordingly, the CID has also obtained permission from Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura to record statements from two suspects detained in the Boossa High Security Prison.

Earlier, it was reported that Tennakoon has formally requested police protection, citing credible threats to his life from underworld elements, including notorious criminal gang leader “Kanjipani Imran”.

According to sources, Tennakoon submitted a written request for security to the Acting Inspector General of Police, Priyantha Weerasuriya, on Wednesday (May 1).

The appeal comes in the wake of recent reports indicating that “Kanjipani Imran”—believed to be operating from overseas—has issued threats against Tennakoon.

Tennakoon, who has been suspended from official duties, is said to be at heightened risk following the complete withdrawal of his official security detail. Intelligence reports suggest that several underworld groups may be targeting him in retaliation for anti-narcotics and organized crime crackdowns conducted under his leadership.

When contacted by Ada Derana, Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala confirmed that Tennakoon’s security had been withdrawn following his suspension and during the period he was on the run evading the arrest. He said that however, if a formal request for security has been made, it will be reviewed, and appropriate action will be taken.