SLFP organisers request ex-President Sirisena to lead party unification

A group of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) organisers have called upon former President Maithripala Sirisena to lead the party’s unification efforts.

According to reports, the organisers have made this request on two occasions, urging the former President to either accept the chairmanship of the party or, if unwilling, to refrain from accepting while still supporting the unification initiative.

Additionally, ‘Api Sri Lanka’, an organization affiliated with the SLFP, has also formally requested Sirisena’s involvement in steering the party toward unity.

However, former President Maithripala Sirisena has not responded directly to the request, stating that he will consider the matter after the upcoming Local Government elections.

The SLFP is currently grappling with multiple internal crises, complicated further by ongoing legal disputes involving key party figures.

Although former Presidents Maithripala Sirisena and Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga have withdrawn from these legal proceedings, several cases filed by party members—Duminda Dissanayake, Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, and Dayasiri Jayasekara—remain ongoing.

Amid this backdrop, the SLFP has announced its intention to contest the upcoming Local Government elections under the ‘chair’ symbol.

Political sources indicate that a reorganization of the SLFP is expected to take place following the conclusion of the elections.