Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

May 3, 2025   07:34 am

The Meteorology Department states that the Intertropical Convergence Zone (where winds from the Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere converge) further affects the island’s weather.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Eastern, and North-Central provinces after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls of about 75 mm are likely at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, and Uva provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere on the island during the afternoon or night, the Met. Department said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur in the Western and Southern provinces and in the Puttalam and Mannar districts in the morning too.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central and Uva provinces and in the Ampara and Polonnaruwa districts during the morning, it added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka, Vietnam to sign key bilateral agreements during President's visit (English)

Sri Lanka, Vietnam to sign key bilateral agreements during President's visit (English)

Sri Lanka, Vietnam to sign key bilateral agreements during President's visit (English)

CID probes alleged death threats to Deshabandu Tennakoon (English)

CID probes alleged death threats to Deshabandu Tennakoon (English)

Sabaragamuwa Uni. appoints committee to probe student's death (English)

Sabaragamuwa Uni. appoints committee to probe student's death (English)

LG Polls: Elections Chief details vote counting process and what time first results are expected

LG Polls: Elections Chief details vote counting process and what time first results are expected

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

May Day rallies of several parties underway (English)

May Day rallies of several parties underway (English)

'We hear the outcry of those who have lost their power' - President Dissanayake (English)

'We hear the outcry of those who have lost their power' - President Dissanayake (English)

Traditional role of 'laborer' should be erased through empowerment of entrepreneurial mindset - Dilith (English)

Traditional role of 'laborer' should be erased through empowerment of entrepreneurial mindset - Dilith (English)