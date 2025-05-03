Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department states that the Intertropical Convergence Zone (where winds from the Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere converge) further affects the island’s weather.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Eastern, and North-Central provinces after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls of about 75 mm are likely at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, and Uva provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere on the island during the afternoon or night, the Met. Department said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur in the Western and Southern provinces and in the Puttalam and Mannar districts in the morning too.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central and Uva provinces and in the Ampara and Polonnaruwa districts during the morning, it added.