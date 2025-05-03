After banning imports, India now bars Pakistani ships from entering its ports

After banning all imports from Pakistan, India on Saturday barred Pakistan-flagged ships from entering any of its ports, following the barbaric attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which took 26 lives.

According to a directive from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Pakistan-flagged ships have been banned from entering Indian ports.

The directive also prohibited India-flagged vessels from docking at ports in Pakistan.

Citing national security concerns, the directive was implemented to “ensure the safety of Indian assets, cargo, and related infrastructure, in public interest and for the interest of Indian shipping”.

The directive is effective immediately and will remain in force until further notice.

“The objective of the Act is to foster the development and ensure the efficient maintenance of an Indian mercantile marine, in a manner best suited to serve national interests,” the order issued by the ministry said.

“A ship bearing the flag of Pakistan shall not be allowed to visit any Indian port, and an Indian-flagged ship shall not visit any ports of Pakistan,” the order further stated.

According to the ministry, the action has been taken in the interest of “safety of Indian assets, cargo, and connected infrastructure”, as well as to further the objectives of Indian shipping.

Any exemption from the order will be examined and decided on a case-by-case basis.

Earlier in the day, India banned all imports - direct and indirect - from Pakistan amid rising tensions with the neighbouring country.

According to a notification by the Commerce Ministry, “Direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further orders.”

“This restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy. Any exception to this prohibition shall require prior approval of the Government of India,” said the notification.

Source: IANS

--Agencies