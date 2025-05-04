Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

May 4, 2025   07:45 am

The Meteorology Department states that the Intertropical Convergence Zone (where winds from the Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere converge) further affects the island’s weather.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, and Uva provinces after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, and Uva provinces and in the Ampara district.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere on the island during the afternoon or night, the Met Department said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Western Province and in the Galle and Matara districts in the morning too.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central and Uva provinces and in the Ampara and Polonnaruwa districts during the morning.

