Ex-Minister Mervyn Silva and 3 others further remanded

May 5, 2025   03:08 pm

Former Minister Mervyn Silva, who was arrested and remanded for allegedly selling a plot of state-owned land in Kiribathgoda to a private party by forging documents, has been further remanded.
 
Former Minister Silva and three other defendants in the case have been further remanded till May 19 by the Mahara Magistrate’s Court, Ada Derana reporter said.

Meanwhile, the court has also issued arrest warrants on former State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera and Milroy Perera who are also implicated in the case.

Accordingly, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been instructed by the Mahara Magistrate to arrest the duo and produce them in court at the next hearing.
 
Former Minister Mervyn Silva was arrested by the CID on March 05 for allegedly selling a plot of state-owned land to a private party after forging documents.

