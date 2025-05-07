NPP wins Horana UC The National People’s Power has won the Horana Urban Council of the Kalutara District. The NPP obtained 2,131 votes and secured 6 seats. The Independent Group 1 has received 1,131 votes and secured 2 seats. The Samagi Jana Balawegaya polled 913 votes and obtained 2 seats in the Horana Urban Council. The United National Party secured 854 votes and obtained 2 seats. The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna received 271 votes and obtained one seat. National People’s Power (NPP) – 2,131 (6 seats)

