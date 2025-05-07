NPP wins Horana UC
May 6, 2025 11:52 pm
The National People’s Power has won the Horana Urban Council of the Kalutara District.
The NPP obtained 2,131 votes and secured 6 seats.
The Independent Group 1 has received 1,131 votes and secured 2 seats.
The Samagi Jana Balawegaya polled 913 votes and obtained 2 seats in the Horana Urban Council.
The United National Party secured 854 votes and obtained 2 seats.
The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna received 271 votes and obtained one seat.
National People’s Power (NPP) – 2,131 (6 seats)
Independent group 01- 1,131 (2 seats)
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 913 (2 seats)
United National Party (UNP) – 854 (2 seats)
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 271 (1 seats)