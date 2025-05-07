NPP secures Sooriyawewa PS The National People’s Power won the Sooriyawewa Pradeshiya of the Hambantota District. The NPP obtained 11,451 votes and secured 6 seats. The Samagi Jana Balawegaya has received 5,308 votes and secured 2 seats. The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna polled 3,316 votes and obtained 2 seats in the Sooriyawewa Pradeshiya Sabha. The People’s Alliance 1,744 votes and obtained 2 seats. National People’s Power (NPP) – 11,451 (6 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 5,308 (2 seats)

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 3,136 (2 seats)

People’s Alliance (PA) – 1,744 (1 seat)

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.