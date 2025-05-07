NPP secures Sooriyawewa PS
May 6, 2025 11:55 pm
The National People’s Power won the Sooriyawewa Pradeshiya of the Hambantota District.
The NPP obtained 11,451 votes and secured 6 seats.
The Samagi Jana Balawegaya has received 5,308 votes and secured 2 seats.
The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna polled 3,316 votes and obtained 2 seats in the Sooriyawewa Pradeshiya Sabha.
The People’s Alliance 1,744 votes and obtained 2 seats.
