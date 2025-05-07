NPP claims Nuwara Eliya MC The National People’s Power has secured the Nuwara Eliya Municipal Council of the Nuwara Eliya District. The NPP obtained 4,883 votes and secured 12 seats. The Samagi Jana Balawegaya has received 2,515 votes and secured 4 seats. The United National Party polled 1,963 votes and obtained 3 seats in the Nuwara Eliya Municipal Council. The Independent Group secured 1,739 votes and obtained 3 seats. The Ceylon Worker’s Congress (P. Wing) received 909 votes and obtained 2 seats. The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna secured 258 voted and won a seat. National People’s Power (NPP) – 4,883 (12 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 2,515 (2 seats)

United National Party (UNP) – 1,963 (3 seats)

Independent group - 1,739 (3 seats)

Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC) – 909 (2 seats)

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.