NPP claims Nuwara Eliya MC
May 7, 2025 12:05 am
The National People’s Power has secured the Nuwara Eliya Municipal Council of the Nuwara Eliya District.
The NPP obtained 4,883 votes and secured 12 seats.
The Samagi Jana Balawegaya has received 2,515 votes and secured 4 seats.
The United National Party polled 1,963 votes and obtained 3 seats in the Nuwara Eliya Municipal Council.
The Independent Group secured 1,739 votes and obtained 3 seats.
The Ceylon Worker’s Congress (P. Wing) received 909 votes and obtained 2 seats.
The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna secured 258 voted and won a seat.
National People’s Power (NPP) – 4,883 (12 seats)
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 2,515 (2 seats)
United National Party (UNP) – 1,963 (3 seats)
Independent group - 1,739 (3 seats)
Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC) – 909 (2 seats)