NPP secures Welivitiya Divithura PS
May 7, 2025 12:07 am
The National People’s Power won the Welivitiya Divithura Pradeshiya Sabha of the Galle District.
The NPP obtained 7,304 votes and secured 7 seats.
The Samagi Jana Balawegaya has received 3,883 votes and secured 4 seats.
The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna polled 2,076 votes and obtained 2 seats in the Welivitiya Divithura Pradeshiya Sabha.
The ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ secured 1,498 votes and obtained one seats.
The United National Party received 1,317 votes and obtained one seat.
