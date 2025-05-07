NPP secures Welivitiya Divithura PS The National People’s Power won the Welivitiya Divithura Pradeshiya Sabha of the Galle District. The NPP obtained 7,304 votes and secured 7 seats. The Samagi Jana Balawegaya has received 3,883 votes and secured 4 seats. The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna polled 2,076 votes and obtained 2 seats in the Welivitiya Divithura Pradeshiya Sabha. The ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ secured 1,498 votes and obtained one seats. The United National Party received 1,317 votes and obtained one seat. National People’s Power (NPP) – 7,304 (7 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 3,883 (4 seats)

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 2,076 (2 seats)

‘Sarvajana Balaya’ (SB) – 1,498 1 seat)

United National Party (UNP) – 1,317 (1 seat)

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.