NPP wins Kolonnawa UC
May 7, 2025 12:31 am
The National People’s Power has secured the Kolonnawa Urban Council of the Colombo District.
The NPP obtained 11,099 votes and secured 9 seats.
The Samagi Jana Balawegaya has received 7,848 votes and secured 6 seats.
The United National Party polled 2,955 votes and obtained 2 seats in the Kolonnawa Urban Council.
The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna secured 1,473 votes and obtained one seat.
The ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ secured 857 voted and won a seat.
National People’s Power (NPP) – 11,099 (9 seats)
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 7,848 (6 seats)
United National Party (UNP) – 2,955 (2 seats)
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 1,473 (1 seat)
‘Sarvajana Balaya’ (SB) – 857 (1 seat)