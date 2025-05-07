NPP wins Kolonnawa UC The National People’s Power has secured the Kolonnawa Urban Council of the Colombo District. The NPP obtained 11,099 votes and secured 9 seats. The Samagi Jana Balawegaya has received 7,848 votes and secured 6 seats. The United National Party polled 2,955 votes and obtained 2 seats in the Kolonnawa Urban Council. The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna secured 1,473 votes and obtained one seat. The ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ secured 857 voted and won a seat. National People’s Power (NPP) – 11,099 (9 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 7,848 (6 seats)

United National Party (UNP) – 2,955 (2 seats)

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 1,473 (1 seat)

‘Sarvajana Balaya’ (SB) – 857 (1 seat)

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.