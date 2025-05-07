NPP claims Kadugannawa UC The National People’s Power has won the Kadugannawa Urban Council of the Kandy District. The NPP received 2,726 votes and secured 6 seats. The Samagi Jana Balawegaya obtained 1,583 votes and secured 4 seats. The Independent Group 2 polled 631 votes and obtained one seat in the Kadugannawa Urban Council. The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna received 583 votes and obtained one seat. The People’s Alliance polled 470 votes and won a seat. The United National Party secured 343 votes and obtained one seat. The Independent Group 1 also received 323 votes and won one seat. National People’s Power (NPP) – 2,726 (6 seats)

