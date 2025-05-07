Public employees involved in LG Election duties granted leave on May 7

The National Election Commission announced that all public employees who were involved in duties related to Local Government Elections including counting of votes, results tabulation, and support services during the LG Polls held on May 6 will be granted duty leave on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

According to a circular issued by the Commission, the leave applies to employees of state institutions and statutory boards who submit the relevant attendance certificate verifying their participation in election duties.

Commissioner General of Elections Saman Sri Ratnayake stated that the measure is intended to acknowledge the efforts of public officials who contributed to the smooth conduct of the electoral process.