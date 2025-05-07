NPP wins Kegalle MC The National People’s Power has won the Kegalle Municipal Council of the Kegalle District. The NPP obtained 5,004 votes and secured 12 seats. The Samagi Jana Balawegaya received 1,444 votes and secured 3 seats. The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna polled 1,147 votes and obtained 3 seats in the Kegalle Municipal Council. The Independent Group secured 613 votes and obtained one seat. The United National Party received 375 votes and won a seat. The People’s Struggle Alliance obtained 272 votes and secured a seat in the Kegalle Municipal Council. National People’s Power (NPP) – 5,004 (12 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 1,444 (3 seats)

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 1,147 (3 seats)

Independent group - 613 (1 seat)

United National Party (UNP) – 375 (1 seat)

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.