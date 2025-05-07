NPP sweeps Hali Ela Pradeshiya Sabha

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has released the final results of the Hali Ela Pradeshiya Sabha of the Badulla District in the 2025 Local Government Elections, with the National People’s Power (NPP) polling more than 40% of the total votes.

Accordingly, the NPP has polled 21,212 votes to secure 23 seats while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is second with 8,691 votes and won 7 seats.

National People’s Power (NPP) – 21,212 (23 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 8,691 (7 seats)

People’s Alliance (PA) – 6,792 (6 seats)

United National Party (UNP) – 4,512 (4 seats)

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 2,934 (3 seats)