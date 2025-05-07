NPP wins Bentota PS The National People’s Power won the Bentota Pradeshiya Sabha of the Galle District. The NPP obtained 10,028 votes and secured 10 seats. The Samagi Jana Balawegaya has received 6,108 votes and secured 5 seats. The Independent Group 2 polled 3,015 votes and obtained 2 seats in the Bentota Pradeshiya Sabha. The Independent Group 1 obtained 2,484 votes and secured 2 seats. The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna received 1,872 votes and obtained 2 seats. The People’s Alliance polled 1,817 votes and won one seat. The United National Party obtained 1,577 votes and secured one seat in the Bentota Pradeshiya Sabha. National People’s Power (NPP) – 10,028 (10 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 6,108 (5 seats)

Independent Group 02 – 3,015 (2 seats)

Independent Group 01 – 2,484 (2 seats)

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 1,872 (2 seats)

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.