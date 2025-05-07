NPP wins Bentota PS

NPP wins Bentota PS

May 7, 2025   04:04 am

The National People’s Power won the Bentota Pradeshiya Sabha of the Galle District.

The NPP obtained 10,028 votes and secured 10 seats.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya has received 6,108 votes and secured 5 seats.

The Independent Group 2 polled 3,015 votes and obtained 2 seats in the Bentota Pradeshiya Sabha.

The Independent Group 1 obtained 2,484 votes and secured 2 seats.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna received 1,872 votes and obtained 2 seats.

The People’s Alliance polled 1,817 votes and won one seat. 

The United National Party obtained 1,577 votes and secured one seat in the Bentota Pradeshiya Sabha. 

 

National People’s Power (NPP) – 10,028 (10 seats)
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 6,108 (5 seats)
Independent Group 02 – 3,015 (2 seats)
 Independent Group 01  – 2,484 (2 seats)
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP)  – 1,872 (2 seats)

