The Supreme Patriarchs (Mahanayaka Theros) of Sri Lanka’s Malwatta, Asgiriya, Amarapura and Ramanna Chapters have requested the British government’s intervention in the preservation of archaeological finds linked to Lord Buddha’s corporeal remains found from Uttar Pradesh in India, which are currently at risk of auction.

In a letter addressed to the British High Commissioner in Colombo, the Supreme Patriarchs of Sri Lanka’s four main Buddhist chapters, have expressed their objection towards exposing this collection of jewels which was unearthed from a mound in Northern India to a public auction, highlighting that it will be a great loss to the world heritage.

Furthermore, the Buddhist leaders noted: “We are shocked to learn that a collection of invaluable jewels linked to the corporeal remains of Lord Buddha is scheduled to go under the hammer at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong.”

“We learn that this collection of jewels was unearthed from a mound in Northern lndia, which is undoubtedly the home of the Buddha. This has been acclaimed by world-famous archaeologists like Nicolas Chow, Chairman of Sotheby’s and an expert in Asian art, as one of the most extraordinary archaeological discoveries of all time. To expose such a valuable artefact to a public auction will be a great loss to the world heritage.”

The letter to the British High Commissioner in Colombo also stresses that as a Buddhist nation, Sri Lanka has an emotional and religious value towards any sort of remains related to Lord Buddha, noting that they are most revered and worshipped by all Buddhists, not only by Sri Lankans but all Buddhists around the world.

“Knowing Your Excellency’s keen interest and observations of our religious practices and faith, it is not necessary to elaborate any further about the sensitivity of this matter to the worldwide Buddhists”, the letter added.

On Tuesday (06), India’s government slammed the proposed sale of a dazzling cache of jewels linked to the remains of the Buddha and called for their return to India, where they were said to have been dug up more than a century ago by a British colonial official.

The collection of “gem relics” — including amethysts, pearls, carnelians, shell and embossed gold sheets — is set to go up for auction in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Described by Sotheby’s auction house as having “unparalleled religious, archaeological and historical importance,” the gem relics are considered sacred by many Buddhists, who believe they are the corporeal remains of the Buddha.