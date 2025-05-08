Cabinet greenlights minimum wage hike for private sector employees

May 8, 2025   02:03 pm

The government has taken another step towards ensuring the national minimum monthly and daily wages of private sector employees be increased in parallel with the recent revision in the salaries of state sector employees.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal to gazette the amendments to the Budgetary Relief Allowance of Worker Act No. 36 of 2005, Budgetary Relief Allowance of Worker Act No. 4 of 2016 and the Employees’ National Minimum Wage Act No. 3 of 2016 in order to increase the national minimum monthly and daily wages of private sector employees.
 
The approval was granted for the said amendments by the Cabinet of Ministers on 07 April 2025. As per the approval, the Legal Draftsman has prepared the amendment bills to amend the said acts, and the Attorney General’s clearances have been received.
 
Accordingly, the proposal submitted by the Minister of Labour to publish the said amendment bills in the government Gazette and subsequently table them to Parliament was approved by the Cabinet.

