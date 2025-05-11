Gerandi Ella bus accident: Death toll rises to 15, over 20 hospitalised

UPDATE: The death toll in the accident in Gerandi Ella, Ramboda this morning when a bus veered off the road and fell from a precipice along the Nuwara Eliya-Gampola main road has increased to 15, Police said.

A total of 11 persons have been confirmed dead in the accident at Gerandi Ella in Ramboda this morning (11) when a bus veered off the road and toppled down a precipice on the Nuwara Eliya - Gampola main road, Police said.

Earlier, it was reported that at least five males and three females were among the dead.

Around 25 others injured in the accident have been admitted to the Nuwara Eliya and Kotmale hospitals.

The identities of those died in the accident have not been ascertained thus far.

It has been reported that the bus involved in the accident belongs to the Sri Lanka Transport Board and was operating from Kataragama to Kurunegala via Nuwara Eliya.