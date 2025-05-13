Salt shortage in market; prices soar

May 13, 2025   07:04 am

The Salt Producers’ Association has raised concerns over a shortage of salt in the local market, attributing the situation to a delay in the arrival of imported stocks.

Chairman of the Association, Ganaka Amarasinghe, said that although the government had approved the importation of 30 metric tons of salt, the shipment has been delayed. As a result, a shortage has emerged in the market, affecting both availability and pricing.

However, Amarasinghe assured that the shortage is expected to be resolved within the coming week, with the delayed consignment scheduled to arrive in the country shortly.

Meanwhile, consumers and traders have reported a steep increase in salt prices, with 1 kilogram packets of crystal salt reportedly being sold at prices ranging between Rs. 450 and Rs. 500 in some areas. The price surge has triggered frustration among consumers, many of whom have taken to social media to voice their concerns.

Ada Derana reached out to the Consumer Affairs Authority for comment. Director of Consumer Affairs and Information, Asela Bandara, confirmed that the Authority has received multiple complaints related to inflated salt prices.

He stated that raiding officers have been instructed to investigate the complaints and take appropriate action against those found exploiting the situation.

