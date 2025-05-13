Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised Operation Sindoor, stating that it is not just a name but a reflection of the nation’s countless emotions.

He added that the operation embodies India’s unwavering commitment to justice, highlighting how Pakistan, after slumping into gloom following the attack on terror camps, dared to attack instead of helping fight terror.

He said that today, every terrorist knows the consequences of wiping sindoor (vermilion) from the foreheads of our sisters and daughters.

“The terrorists removed the ‘sindoor’ of our sisters. That’s why India annihilated the terror headquarters. More than 100 dreaded terrorists were slaughtered in an Indian attack. Terrorists who were openly conspiring against India were openly roaming in Pakistan, but India slaughtered them in just one go. India’s actions were a huge setback for Pakistan,” PM Modi said in his address to the nation.

He also said that Operation Sindoor has redefined the fight against terror, setting a new benchmark and establishing a new normal. He added that while Pakistan had prepared to strike at our borders, India hit them directly at their core.

“We have only paused our retaliatory action on Pakistan’s terrorist and military infrastructures for now. In upcoming days, every step taken by Pakistan will be keenly observed based on the approach and conduct it adopts,” said PM Modi.

Under Operation Sindoor, terror headquarters of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen were targeted, with the Indian Air Force conducting night raids on nine hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Among the precise targets hit were the Markaz Subhan Allah at Bahawalpur, Sarjal at Tehra Kalan, Markaz Abbas in Kotli, and Syedna Bilal camp in Muzaffarabad, all linked to the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Other targets included the Markaz Taiba at Murdike, Markaz Ahle Hadith at Barnala, and Shwawai Nalla camp at Muzaffarabad, all associated with the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba. Additionally, Makaz Raheel Shahid in Kotli and Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot, belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen, were also hit.

Of the nine targets, four were located in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

