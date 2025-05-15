Sri Lankan YouTuber Charith N. Silva features in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list

Renowned Sri Lankan chef and YouTube content creator Charith N. Silva, known for his popular YouTube channel ‘Wild Cookbook’, has featured in “Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia: The Arts” list for the year 2025 under the Arts (ART & STYLE, FOOD & DRINK) category.

Silva is among young chefs worldwide infusing local flavors with international flair and Chinese fashion designers taking on the red carpet.

Known for videos showing him preparing dishes in outdoor settings, Charith N Silva launched the YouTube channel ‘Wild Cookbook’ in 2020 during the pandemic.

With over 600 videos, ‘Wild Cookbook’ is now Sri Lanka’s largest YouTube channel with over 10 million subscribers, and Silva has over 2.3 million Instagram followers.

In November 2024, he opened a restaurant in Colombo called ‘Wildish’.

This year’s Forbes 30 under 30 Asia in the Arts category also features Hong Kong’s Ardy Ferguson known for his multicultural background for influencing his culinary creations, the winner of Netflix’s 2024 Culinary Class Wars Sungjun Kwon from South Korea, Hong Kong’s Winston Lau and Indonesia’s Putu Wiranatha.

Charith N. Silva achieved a historic milestone in end-March, with his YouTube channel, Wild Cookbook, becoming the first Sri Lankan channel to surpass 10 million subscribers. He also received the first-ever Diamond Play Button in Sri Lanka for his YouTube channel.

Launched in 2020, the channel has featured over 600 videos and has garnered more than 4 billion views.

Silva’s distinctive cooking techniques and unique recipes have captivated a global audience, setting a new benchmark in Sri Lanka’s digital content landscape.